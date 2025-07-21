Law firm Elsberg Baker & Maruri will be moving its offices to the Empire State Building, Commercial Observer has learned.

The commercial litigation firm, currently at Vornado Realty Trust’s 1 Pennsylvania Plaza, signed a 39,237-square-foot lease with Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) to occupy an entire floor and part of another at the iconic building at 20 West 34th Street, according to the landlord.

ESRT did not disclose the length of the lease or the asking rent, but the average asking rent for Midtown in the second quarter of 2025 was $82.28 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“Our firm, client base, and team have grown exponentially, and we expect continued expansion,” Josette Winograd, CEO at Elsberg Baker & Maruri, said in a statement. “Our new office will accommodate our growth now and into the future, and provide a state-of-the-art home base from which our trial lawyers will service clients worldwide.”

Elsberg Baker & Maruri was represented by Brian Goldman, Nicholas Lucia and Jason Perla of Newmark, while Jordan Berger of ESRT handled negotiations alongside Scott Klau, Erik Harris and Neil Rubin of Newmark.

Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the Empire State Building include construction firm Mott MacDonald NY, which signed a deal for 25,372 square feet in early July, and the NCAA’s Big East Conference, which took 7,882 square feet in June for a new headquarters.

