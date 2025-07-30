Cold Stone Creamery Opening Shop at 815 Flatbush Avenue

Things are about to get sweeter in Brooklyn.

Ice cream chain Cold Stone Creamery just scooped up some cool space in Flatbush, having signed a 10-year, 1,711-square-foot lease at 815 Flatbush Avenue at an asking rent of $60 per square foot.

“We’re proud to have secured this prime Flatbush location for Cold Stone Creamery,” tenant broker Kyle Inserra, founder of 10Rep, said in an email to Commercial Observer. “This neighborhood’s vibrancy and strong sense of community make it an ideal market for our continued growth in New York City. We’re excited to introduce a concept that will add to the area’s dynamic food scene.”

The landlord was represented by Eli Deitsch from EXR.

“We are excited for Cold Stone to bring a fun, interactive ice cream experience to the Prospect Lefferts/Flatbush neighborhood,” Deitsch told CO via email. “This is just one more great amenity for tenants in addition to all the other amenities already in the building.”

The building at 815 Flatbush Avenue was sold seven years ago for $10 million to owner Harry Einhorn, under the name Flatbush Caton LLC, according to Traded. Located between Caton Avenue and Linden Boulevard, 815 Flatbush is an eight-story, mixed-use building.

The opening date for this Cold Stone location has not been disclosed. This will be the ice cream chain’s third Brooklyn store.

