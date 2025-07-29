CityPickle Inks 37K-SF Lease at 1501 Broadway

The Paramount Building is in a bit of a pickle.

CityPickle, a pickleball club with several outposts along the East Coast, has inked a 37,000-square-foot lease to create a flagship location at 1501 Broadway, better known as the Paramount Building, the property’s leasing agent Avison Young announced.

The latest CityPickle location is set to open this fall, and will consist of seven professional courts, a bar and restaurant, a lounge and an event space, along with showers and other amenities on the building’s eighth floor.

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed. The average asking rent for Class A office space in Times Square — where the building is located — was $84.38 per square foot for the second quarter of 2025, according to Colliers data.

The space is also going to serve as the new headquarters and corporate offices for CityPickle.

Martin Cottingham, Michael Gottlieb, Patrick Steffens and Alexis Odgers from Avison Young handled the lease negotiations for both the tenant and the landlord.

“A space like this, with high ceilings and column free areas for playing space, is a truly rare find in Manhattan, let alone at the ‘Crossroads of the World,’” Cottingham said in a statement. “The visibility and accessibility of this historic building in the heart of Times Square is unmatched, making it the perfect place for CityPickle’s Manhattan flagship.”

Built in the 1920s, 1501 Broadway spans 885,000 square feet and was once home to the original Paramount Theater. Other corporate tenants of the 32-story office tower include event ticket seller TodayTix, Broadway and live entertainment marketing agency RPM, and civil law firm Goldberg, Miller & Rubin.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.