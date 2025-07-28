Browser Company Extends Its 6K-SF Lease at 285 North Sixth Street

There’s no need for this tenant to browse for new office space.

The Browser Company, the tech firm that built the Arc web browser, has extended its 5,600-square-foot lease at 285 North Sixth Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, building owner and operator GFP Real Estate announced. Browser moved into the five-story, 35,000-square-foot building in 2021.

The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in Brooklyn was $54.60 per square foot in the second quarter of 2025, according to CBRE. A source close to the lease deal confirmed it is a three-year lease extension.

Eric Gural and Martin McGrath of GFP Real Estate represented the landlord in the transaction.

“285 North Sixth Street offers an ideal environment for innovative companies like The Browser Company — it’s right in the heart of creative Williamsburg,” McGrath said in a statement. “They’re building the future of the internet, and this space supports that mission with character, functionality, and location.”

JLL broker Kyle Riker represented Browser in the deal. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Located near the intersection of Sixth Street and Metropolitan Avenue, 285 North Sixth Street, a converted factory built in 1906, is also known as No.6 Lofts. The building features a tenant-exclusive backyard with space for lounging, dining and working.

