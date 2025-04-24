Three tenants signed deals to remain parked at the Rosen family’s 443 Park Avenue South.

The largest of the three tenants was software firm LMI, better known as Liftoff, which renewed its 3,507-square-foot lease on the fifth floor in the 11-story building, according to Koeppel Rosen, the leasing agency for the Rosen family.

It’s unclear when the tenants moved into the building, and Koeppel Rosen did not disclose the lengths of the leases or asking rents.

Midtown South saw an average asking rent of $83.81 per square foot in the first quarter of 2025, according to a report from JLL.

“The recent leasing activity at 443 Park Avenue South confirms that well-positioned office space in great locations will always appeal to tenants,” Max Koeppel, director of leasing at Koeppel Rosen, said in a statement. “We take pride in offering a premier experience at 443 Park Avenue and it’s gratifying to see existing tenants recommitting to and expanding within the building.”

Meanwhile, JAGR Holdings, which owns the chain Joe Coffee Company, is expanding its office headquarters from 1,530 square feet on the sixth floor to 3,424 square feet on the 10th floor, according to the landlord.

Finally, on the seventh floor, architecture firm David Smotrich & Partners extended its 3,340-square-foot lease.

“We were able to structure a deal that made sense for the tenant and the landlord, and the landlord was very responsive to the tenant’s needs,” Bert Rosenblatt of Cresa, who represented the architectural firm, told Commercial Observer.

Koeppel handled all three deals for the landlord while Carl Hansen and Conor Krup at CBRE (CBRE) negotiated on behalf of Liftoff and JLL (JLL)’s Andrew Lutzer represented JAGR. Spokespeople for JLL and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.