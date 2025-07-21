Finance   ·   Refinance

Apollo Supplies $63M Refi for Long Island Apartments

By July 21, 2025 2:14 pm
reprints
JLL's Aaron Niedermayer and Carlow Wind Watch project in Hauppauge, N.Y.
JLL's Aaron Niedermayer and Carlow Wind Watch project in Hauppauge, N.Y. PHOTOS: Courtesy JLL

Southern Land Company has nabbed a $62.5 million loan to refinance a newly built multifamily property on Long Island, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affiliates of Apollo Global Management provided the loan for the developer’s 150-unit Carlow Wind Watch project in Hauppauge, N.Y., which  opened in December. 

SEE ALSO: Santander Provides $88M to Build Apartments Near Aventura Mall in South Florida

JLL arranged the transaction with a team led by Aaron Niedermayer and Robert Tonnessen

Niedermayer said in a statement that the deal “received a tremendous amount of lender interest” and that the project “brought a new level of luxury living to Suffolk County.”

Located at 1721 Motor Parkway, Carlow Wind Watch consists of two seven- and five-story buildings with underground parking. Community amenities include a saltwater pool, a spa, outdoor dining areas, a fitness center, a yoga studio anda  golf simulator. 

Aaron Schneider, a director of capital markets at Southern Land Company, said in a statement the loan will help support the Nashville-based developer’s strategic growth into the Long Island and New York markets.”

Apollo declined to comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

Aaron Niedermayer, Aaron Schneider, Robert Tonnessen, Apollo Global Management, JLL, Southern Land Company
A rendering of the planned Aventana development 19640 West Dixie Highway, Miami.
Residential · Finance
Florida

Santander Provides $88M to Build Apartments Near Aventura Mall in South Florida

By Julia Echikson
The Park Overture in Washington Heights, Marcello Porcelli of LargaVista Companies (top), and Matthew Baron of Baron Property Group.
Residential · Finance
New York City

MF1 Refis Washington Heights Apartments With $44M Loan

By Andrew Coen
Industry · Finance
National

CRE CLO Distress Rate Drops 230 Basis Points in June

By Mike Haas