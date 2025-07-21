Apollo Supplies $63M Refi for Long Island Apartments

Southern Land Company has nabbed a $62.5 million loan to refinance a newly built multifamily property on Long Island, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affiliates of Apollo Global Management provided the loan for the developer’s 150-unit Carlow Wind Watch project in Hauppauge, N.Y., which opened in December.

JLL arranged the transaction with a team led by Aaron Niedermayer and Robert Tonnessen.

Niedermayer said in a statement that the deal “received a tremendous amount of lender interest” and that the project “brought a new level of luxury living to Suffolk County.”

Located at 1721 Motor Parkway, Carlow Wind Watch consists of two seven- and five-story buildings with underground parking. Community amenities include a saltwater pool, a spa, outdoor dining areas, a fitness center, a yoga studio anda golf simulator.

Aaron Schneider, a director of capital markets at Southern Land Company, said in a statement the loan will help support the Nashville-based developer’s strategic growth into the Long Island and New York markets.”

Apollo declined to comment.

