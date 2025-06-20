WC Smith Lands $106M Refi for Luxury Apartments in D.C.

A Washington, D.C.-based development firm has landed a nine-figure refinancing deal tied to part of a nearly 1,200-unit complex within the District.

WC Smith secured the $106.3 million loan toward Agora, an 11-story, 334-unit luxury multifamily building in D.C.’s Capitol Riverfront neighborhood. Walker & Dunlop’s Connor Locke and Brendan Coleman arranged and originated the 10-year, interest-only Fannie Mae financing.

Agora, completed in 2018 at 800 New Jersey Avenue SE, was the second of a three-phase of The Collective by WC Smith, a 1,138-apartment campus only a few blocks north of Nationals Park and the Anacostia River. Walker & Dunlop also arranged financing for The Collective’s other two phases: the 429-unit Park Chelsea and 373-unit The Garrett.

A spokesperson for WC Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest capital providers for multifamily projects in the U.S., having originated some $25 billion in debt financing in 2024 alone, according to the firm. They particularly specialize in the potentially soon-to-be-public Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac sphere.

At the end of May, for example, Walker & Dunlop originated an $87.3 million Freddie Mac loan toward Bridge Investment Group’s Santa Fe Ranch in Southern California. The 320-unit, garden-style apartment complex is one of the largest multifamily communities in Carlsbad, Calif., roughly 30 miles north of Downtown San Diego.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.