Finance   ·   Refinance

WC Smith Lands $106M Refi for Luxury Apartments in D.C.

The 334-unit Agora, part of WC Smith’s The Collective community in Southeast D.C., was completed in 2018

By June 20, 2025 4:10 pm
WC Smith CEO Brad Fennell and Agora, a multifamily project in Washington, D.C.
WC Smith CEO Brad Fennell and Agora, a multifamily project in Washington, D.C. PHOTOS: Courtesy WC Smith; CoStar Group via Walker & Dunlop

A Washington, D.C.-based development firm has landed a nine-figure refinancing deal tied to part of a nearly 1,200-unit complex within the District.

WC Smith secured the $106.3 million loan toward Agora, an 11-story, 334-unit luxury multifamily building in D.C.’s Capitol Riverfront neighborhood. Walker & Dunlop’s Connor Locke and Brendan Coleman arranged and originated the 10-year, interest-only Fannie Mae financing. 

Agora, completed in 2018 at 800 New Jersey Avenue SE, was the second of a three-phase of The Collective by WC Smith, a 1,138-apartment campus only a few blocks north of Nationals Park and the Anacostia River. Walker & Dunlop also arranged financing for The Collective’s other two phases: the 429-unit Park Chelsea and 373-unit The Garrett

A spokesperson for WC Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest capital providers for multifamily projects in the U.S., having originated some $25 billion in debt financing in 2024 alone, according to the firm. They particularly specialize in the potentially soon-to-be-public Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac sphere. 

At the end of May, for example, Walker & Dunlop originated an $87.3 million Freddie Mac loan toward Bridge Investment Group’s Santa Fe Ranch in Southern California. The 320-unit, garden-style apartment complex is one of the largest multifamily communities in Carlsbad, Calif., roughly 30 miles north of Downtown San Diego. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com

