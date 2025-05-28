Finance   ·   Acquisition

Bridge Investment Group Lands $87M for San Diego Multifamily Deal

Bridge purchased the 320-unit complex from Nuveen last month for about $139 million

By May 28, 2025 12:00 pm
Bridge Investment Group CEO Jonathan Slager and an entrance to Santa Fe Ranch Apartments in Carlsbad, Calif.
Bridge Investment Group CEO Jonathan Slager and an entrance to Santa Fe Ranch Apartments in Carlsbad, Calif. PHOTO: Courtesy Bridge Investment Group; Courtesy Walker & Dunlop

The potentially soon-to-be public Freddie Mac has stepped in to provide capital for one of the highest-priced multifamily deals in the San Diego area so far this year. 

Salt Lake City-based Bridge Investment Group landed the $87.3 million Freddie Mac loan, originated by Walker & Dunlop, toward the acquisition of Santa Fe Ranch, a 320-unit, garden-style apartment complex within the La Costa community of Carlsbad, Calif. Bridge recently purchased the 1987-built property at 3402 Calle Odessa from Nuveen for nearly $139 million. The property, one of the largest multifamily communities in Carlsbad, is about 31 miles north of Downtown San Diego. 

Walker & Dunlop Capital MarketsMark Grace and John Montakab arranged the interest-only, fixed rate loan on behalf of Bridge. 

“Our client is acquiring a rare value-add opportunity in a prime, supply-constrained market where new development is extremely limited, highlighting the long-term growth and strategic potential of this property,” Grace said in a statement. 

The greater San Diego area has seen a string of high-dollar multifamily deals since the start of this year, including from Walker & Dunlop. The firm’s alternative investment platform, Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, in February provided a $81 million refinancing loan to Baldwin & Sons for its Enclave Heritage Flats property, a 312-unit complex in Chula Vista. 

Yet all of the San Diego multifamily deals so far this year pale in comparison, at least in terms of price, to MG Properties’ $309 million purchase in February of Greystar’s 718-unit Park 12 – The Collection plaza in Downtown San Diego. That deal, which includes a 35-story high-rise and two mid-rise buildings, is the third-largest residential sale in the city’s history, and the largest since 2020. 

