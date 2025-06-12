Finance   ·   Acquisition

Uncommon Developers Lands Nine-Figure Loan for Downtown L.A. Office Tower

The Los Angeles-based firm paid $210 million earlier this month in one of the region’s biggest CRE deals so far this year

By June 12, 2025 7:00 pm
reprints
Figueroa at Wilshire Tower in Downtown Los Angeles.
Figueroa at Wilshire Tower in Downtown Los Angeles. PHOTO: by Katie Chizhevskaya via Colliers

Uncommon Developers has landed a substantial loan package tied to Figueroa at Wilshire in Downtown Los Angeles from the same lenders that financed the property for the previous landlord over a decade ago.

The Los Angeles-based real estate firm secured roughly $150 million from lenders MassMutual’s Barings and TIAA’s Nuveen toward the 52-story office building in Downtown L.A., according to property records. Sources close to the deal declined to confirm the exact loan amount. Uncommon earlier this month purchased the tower from Brookfield Properties for $210 million.

SEE ALSO: RMR Group Hires Torchlight’s Mary Smendzuik to Lead Private Capital Fundraising

Mass Mutual and TIAA in 2013 provided a $250 million refinancing package tied to the property, which was set to expire in 2023. Yet the pandemic, and its resulting effects on rentable office space around the world, caused much distress among Brookfield’s various Downtown L.A. office towers. Brookfield in 2022 initially placed Figueroa at Wilshire, at 601 South Figueroa Street, up for sale, though for several years struggled to find a buyer. 

Unlike its other downtown properties which ultimately endured default, such as EY Plaza and Gas Company Tower, Brookfield last May managed to secure a maturity date extension on the loans tied to Figueroa at Wilshire. Uncommon swooped in and purchased the property about a year later.

A spokesperson for Uncommon declined to comment on the latest financing deal, while representatives for Mass Mutual and TIAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Figueroa at Wilshire is currently 72 percent leased, with PricewaterhouseCoopers serving as the building’s anchor tenant, alongside law firm tenants such as Dentons and Cozen O’Connor.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

601 South Figueroa Street, EY Plaza, Figueroa at Wilshire, Gas Company Tower, Barings, MassMutual, Nuveen, TIAA, Uncommon Developers
Mary Smendzuik, senior vice president and head of capital formation at RMR Group
Industry · Finance
National

RMR Group Hires Torchlight’s Mary Smendzuik to Lead Private Capital Fundraising

By Brian Pascus
Rendering of Portals I conversion project at 1250 Maryland Avenue SW, Washington, D.C.
Office · Finance
Washington DC

Henderson Park, Lowe JV Lands $180M Loan Toward D.C. Office-to-Resi Project

By Nick Trombola
Builders Capital CEO Robert Trent and Steamboat Springs, Colo.
Residential · Finance
Colorado

Builders Capital Lends $63M for Colorado Townhome Development

By Andrew Coen