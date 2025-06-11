True Religion Inks Lease at Busy Queens Center Mall

Clothing brand True Religion is broadening its presence in the tri-state area with the addition of two new stores slated to open in the fall, including one in New York City.

The new outlets are coming to the Macerich-owned Queens Center in Elmhurst, Queens, and Simon Properties’ Newport Centre in Jersey City, N.J. According to the company’s website, True Religion already had three stores in the area, at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, N.J.; Kings Plaza in Brooklyn; and Woodbury Commons Premium Outlets in Woodbury, N.Y. Macerich also owns Kings Plaza.

The grand openings follow the company’s introduction of new stores this past April at the Fashion Show Las Vegas in Las Vegas and at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, La. Both of these malls are owned by Brookfield Properties.

True Religion makes jeans and other casual clothing for men, women and children. The company’s Queens Center outlet will occupy 1,900 square feet, while the Newport Centre outlet will fill 2,300 square feet of space. The stores are expected to welcome customers by Labor Day.

RCS Real Estate Advisors worked with the brand on its strategic expansion.

Edward Coury, senior real estate manager for RCS, noted that the new stores represent “high-impact locations” in areas where True Religion’s best customers are already powerfully engaged with the brand.

“These stores represent a thoughtful return to physical retail for True Religion,” said Coury. “We’ve prioritized locations with strong fundamentals and partnered with landlords who understand the long-term vision.”

RCS would not disclose lease terms or rents for the new stores.

The new outlets represent a step in the ongoing revival of True Religion, which was founded in 2002 and has worked with celebrities, athletes and influencers including Bella Hadid, Russell Westbrook, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie and Chief Keef. After the rise of e-commerce, the company faltered, declaring bankruptcy in 2017 and again in 2020.

In January 2025, it was announced that Acon Investments and SB360 Capital Partners, which is led by American Eagle Outfitters CEO Jay Schottenstein, had acquired a controlling stake in the company. Farmstead Capital Management had previously owned the brand.

The past year has also been one of great expansion and growth for Queens Center, which is on Queens Boulevard between 57th Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard in Elmhurst.

Last September, Macerich announced five new Queens Center retailers: Warby Parker, Gap, Kiko Milano, Primark and H&M. These companies joined Zara, which opened its new Queens Center location in late 2023. Then, in May 2025, the mall added fast-casual restaurant Poke Island Grill and the fashion brand Psycho Bunny.

According to Macerich’s annual report, the company closed a $525 million, five-year refinance of a loan on Queens Center in October 2024, set to mature in November 2029. The new loan, which replaced an existing $600 million loan, bears interest at a fixed rate of 5.37 percent, and is interest-only during the entire loan term.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.

###