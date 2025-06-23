TickPick, a ticketing platform that boasts no hidden fees in its sales, has signed a 17,000-square-foot lease at Vornado Realty Trust’s Penn 1, tenant representative Vestian announced.

The company will double its New York City footprint with its move to the new headquarters, which is just steps away from its previous location at 225 West 34th Street. The company did not announce the date of the move.

This is a 10-year and 10 month lease at a rate of $104 per-square-foot, a source close to the deal told Commercial Observer. The space still needs to be built out and the lease will commence in July of next year.

Alec Kirschner from Vestian represented TickPick in the lease deal.

“TickPick was laser-focused on finding a space that could evolve with them, [and] One Penn Plaza delivers on that vision,” Kirschner said in a statement. “This move not only enhances their workspace experience, but also positions them at the epicenter of New York business and culture.”

It is unclear who represented Vornado in the deal. The firm did not immediately respond to CO’s request for comment.

“This new headquarters marks an exciting new chapter for TickPick,” Brett Goldberg, co-CEO and co-founder of TickPick, said in the statement. “We’ve grown significantly over the past few years and needed a space that reflects who we are today and where we’re going. One Penn Plaza gives us the infrastructure, flexibility, and visibility to continue that trajectory.”

Other corporate tenants at the 55-story office tower include electronics giant Samsung, digital communications technology company Cisco, and insurance provider United Healthcare.

Update: This story has been updated to include the length of the lease and the asking rent.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.