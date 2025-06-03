Investments & Sales

Starwood Sells Whole Foods-Anchored Mall in West Palm for $133M

By June 3, 2025 3:10 pm
reprints
Starwood's Barry Sternlicht and a close-up of a paper bag from Whole Foods Market.
Starwood's Barry Sternlicht and a paper bag from Whole Foods Market. PHOTOS: Yvonne Albinowski; Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Group sold a Whole Foods-anchored retail center in West Palm Beach, Fla., for virtually no gain.

Invesco paid $133.3 million for the 28-acre, open-air property at 1821 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, between Interstate 95 and the Tanger Outlets mall, according to property records. The sale comes to about $439 per square foot. 

SEE ALSO: TruAmerica Pays $72M for NoVA Garden Apartments

The Atlanta-based buyer assumed the seller’s $79 million loan with Wilmington Trust through a commercial mortgage-backed securities trust. 

In addition to Whole Foods, tenants include Old Navy, Nordstrom Rack, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, Ulta, Ross and HomeGoods

Starwood Capital Group purchased the 303,776-square-foot retail center for $130 million in 2022. The deal was an anomaly for the Miami Beach-based company as it publicly vowed to slow down retail investments after losing a mall portfolio in 2020 because of pandemic-induced vacancies. 

Later that year, it sold the Westland Mall in Hialeah Gardens for $150 million.

A representative for Starwood declined to comment and a spokesperson for Invesco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

