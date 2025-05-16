The developer behind the sprawling Baltimore Peninsula project in Maryland’s Charm City has landed another office tenant, nabbing it from a nearby skyscraper in Downtown Baltimore.

Accounting and consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) inked a 23,000-square-foot downsizing lease with the landlord and development firm MAG Partners at Baltimore Peninsula’s Rye Street Market area, a four-building complex in the center of the master-planned district. The lease brings Rye Street Market to 50 percent leased. PwC previously occupied 36,000 square feet at Vision Properties’ 100 East Pratt Street, roughly 3 miles north of Rye Street Market.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Baltimore team arranged the lease.

PwC joins several office tenants at 301 Mission Boulevard, such as design firm Chambers, the Baltimore Ravens, liqueur brand Disaronno and Longeviti Neuro Solutions, alongside ground-floor retail tenants such Jersey Mike’s and Pinky Cole’s Slutty Vegan.

“Baltimore Peninsula continues to prove itself as a magnet for cutting-edge companies like PwC,” MaryAnne Gilmartin, MAG Partners’ founder and CEO, said in a statement.

The Baltimore Peninsula project, located in the city’s Port Covington neighborhood, has been in the works for nearly a decade. MAG Partners, alongside MacFarlane Partners, took over the project in 2022. Once completed, the 235-acre project will feature some 14 million square feet of mixed-use space, along with 2.5 miles of rehabilitated waterfront.

The development team, which also includes Sagamore Ventures and a Goldman Sachs Asset Management affiliate, have been busy over the past few years collecting tenants at Rye Street Market in particular. Last July, the team inked leases with Longeviti and cryptocurrency mining company OBM for a combined 14,000 square feet at the project. The previous May, the team signed Tex-Mex concept restaurant Urbano and karaoke purveyor Live-K for a combined 12,300 square feet.

