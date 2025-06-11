Jewish Broadcasting Service Extends 4K-SF Lease at 1560 Broadway

Nonprofit media organization Jewish Education in Media has signed a five-year extension for its space at GFP Real Estate’s 1560 Broadway.

The organization has 4,385 square feet of office and broadcast space on the fourth floor of the 17-floor Theater District building, where it has been since 2019 producing the Jewish TV channel Jewish Broadcasting Service, according to the landlord, which did not disclose the asking rent.

The average asking rent for Midtown in May was $81.62 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“Being in the heart of New York City energizes our team, and allows us to welcome a variety of guests from across the globe who join us in our studio to produce meaningful, impactful content,” Rabbi Justin Pines, CEO of the Jewish Broadcasting Service, said in a statement.

Alan Steinberg of GFP Real Estate negotiated on behalf of the landlord in-house while Noam Benamy of Noah & Company handled the deal for the tenant. Benamy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the building, which is just off Times Square and has an entrance on West 46th Street, include Broadway production company Tinc Productions, which signed for 2,964 square feet in January 2024, and Actors Federal Credit Union, which extended its lease for 9,130 square feet in November 2023.

