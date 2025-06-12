If your idea of a high-art adventure is a tour of the finest luxury sconces money can buy, a new pop-up has been designed with you in mind.

The furniture and lighting gallery Delbert-Arthur has signed a six-month lease for a 3,900-square-foot pop-up store at TF Cornerstone’s 82 Gansevoort Street in the Meatpacking District.

While the company did not disclose the rent for the pop-up, asking rent for any long-term tenant in the space would be $49,000 a month, or roughly $151 per square foot per year. There were no brokers involved in the deal.

According to TF Cornerstone, the gallery, which leaves its space at the New York Design Center as it moves to its temporary home across the street from the Whitney Museum of American Art, will showcase “high-end collections of lighting, furniture, sculpture and decorative objects,” and will open June 18.

In an unusual, only-in-New York configuration, 82 Gansevoort is at the base of the residential building with the address of 95 Horatio Street.

According to TF Cornerstone, Delbert-Arthur was a great fit given its intention for the property.

“We’re excited to welcome Delbert-Arthur to 95 Horatio as our newest retail tenant,” Steve Gonzalez, vice president of retail leasing at TF Cornerstone, told Commercial Observer in a statement. “While art plays a significant role in how we design and curate our properties, we’re equally passionate about partnering with retailers who bring creativity and culture to the neighborhoods we serve. Delbert-Arthur is a unique addition to the vibrant retail scene in the Meatpacking District, and we’re proud to have them as part of our ground-floor offerings.”

According to the Village Preservation website, 95 Horatio is an amalgamation of nine separate buildings from the early 20th century that was eventually turned into the 317-unit, 10-story residential building known as The West Coast, which occupies almost a full city block from Horatio to Gansevoort streets, and from Washington to West streets. Seven of these buildings were used in various contexts by the Manhattan Refrigerating Company throughout much of the 20th century, and the website credits the work done by this company there for the area coming to be known as the Meatpacking District, given the buildings’ use for storing meat.

Now, as a residential building operated by TF Cornerstone, 95 Horatio offers luxury amenities that include ceilings up to 14 feet and a rooftop sundeck with a children’s playground. A loft-style studio apartment in the building with an oversize sleeping alcove is currently listed for $6,845 a month. Within the past few months, a one-bedroom in the building rented for $7,695 and a two-bedroom went for $8,725, according to StreetEasy.

