Eataly to Open Fast-Casual Cafe at 1122 Lexington Avenue on UES

Eataly is bringing its new cafe concept to the Upper East Side.

The Italian food hall chain has signed a long-term lease to open a 4,200-square-foot fast-casual cafe at Digby Management’s 1122 Lexington Avenue, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Called Eataly Caffè, the company’s new space on the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 78th Street will be its third to-go restaurant concept. Similar spots were announced at Rockefeller Center and Hudson Yards last month, according to Eataly’s website.

With a menu of Italian pastries, coffee and, of course, gelato, Eataly Caffè is a grab-and-go version of its popular full-size markets, Time Out reported. The brand has three full-size Manhattan locations at 4 World Trade Center, 200 Lafayette Street and at the sprawling Eataly market complex at 200 Fifth Avenue, its website shows.

JLL’s Bob Gibson and Jesse Wolff brokered the deal for the tenant, while Newmark’s Mitch Heifetz and Michael Paster represented the landlord.

The source could not provide the length of the lease or asking rent, but a report from CBRE found retail rents in Manhattan averaged $659 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

Newmark declined to comment, while spokespeople for Eataly and JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Digby could not be reached for comment.

It’s unclear when Eataly will move into its new Upper East Side spot, but it will add to the company’s more than 40 locations across the world, including in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, according to its website.

“We are incredibly excited to inaugurate our very first Eataly Caffè locations, especially in the city that welcomed us stateside nearly 15 years ago,” Tommaso Brusò, CEO of Eataly North America, said in a statement to Time Out about the launch of the cafes. “Overall, our mission with Eataly Caffè is to provide a taste of the Italian art of living, and we cannot wait to welcome in guests very soon.”

