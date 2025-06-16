Citadel Senior Housing Acquires Bronx Facility for $45 Million

Citadel Senior Housing, a Brooklyn-based rehabilitation and nursing center, has acquired an elder care facility at 2550 Webb Avenue in the Fordham Manor neighborhood of the Bronx from The New Jewish Home for $45 million, according to property records.

The New Jewish Home, which operates three senior care facilities in New York City and Westchester, is selling the 295-unit property known as Kittay Senior Apartments after 55 years of ownership. Crain’s New York Business first reported the sale.

“The decision to sell Kittay House was a difficult one made to ensure the long-term viability of Kittay House under new ownership on behalf of its residents,” a spokesperson for The New Jewish Home told Commercial Observer via email. “As a health care system, The New Jewish Home made the strategic decision to focus our portfolio on healthcare services in NYC.”

Citadel operates five facilities in the Bronx, as well as one in West Orange, N.J., and several in Florida. Citadel did not immediately respond to CO’s request for comment. Crain’s noted that Metropolitan Reality Group will serve as the property manager for the building at 2550 Webb Avenue. Metropolitan also did not respond to a request for comment.

Both Citadel and The New Jewish Home have run into some legal trouble in New York over the years.

Last year, patients of The New Jewish Home filed a class action lawsuit against the company following a data breach that exposed the Social Security, medical, and other sensitive information of its patients. Health care data breaches are common, with 275 million records breached in 2024 alone, according to the HIPPA Journal.

In 2022 the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and the New York Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a $7.8 million settlement with Citadel after the company was accused of fraudulently changing patients’ Medicare coverage to increase payments from the health insurance program.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.