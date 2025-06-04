Finance   ·   Refinance

Barings Provides $51M Refinancing for Three-Building Adaptive Reuse in Charlotte

Lower Tuck is a larger 400,000-square-foot redesign of old warehouses just west of Uptown

By June 4, 2025 12:23 pm
reprints
Lower Tuck in West Charlotte.
Lower Tuck in West Charlotte. CBRE

A joint venture between Third & Urban and TPG Angelo Gordon has secured a $51.4 million loan to refinance three buildings and 250,000 square feet of Lower Tuck, an adaptive reuse office and retail project in Charlotte, N.C. 

Barings provided the floating-rate, full-term, interest-only loan, while CBRE’s Brian Linnihan, Mike Ryan, Richard Henry and JP Cordeiro arranged the financing. 

SEE ALSO: Dwight Mortgage Trust Lends $30M to Purchase Apartments in Columbus, Ohio

CBRE’s Cordeiro noted in a statement that the new capital will help build out new speculative suites throughout the portfolio and add to the existing “live-work-play district” the project is attempting to inaugurate in phases. Lower Tuck was nearly 64 percent leased to 20 tenants at the time of the closing. 

“Ownership has delivered on its mission to retrofit these midcentury warehouses into a dynamic, mixed-use campus that appeals to a diverse set of tenants,” Cordeiro added. 

Located in West Charlotte, Lower Tuck is a 400,000-square-foot adaptive reuse project that will turn derelict warehouse space into new retail and office properties. 

This refinancing will go toward an 84,919-square-foot creative office building at 929 Jay Street; a nearly 70,000-square-foot building with 61,000 square feet of office and just over 8,000 of retail space at 1018 Jay Street; and a 92,530-square-foot building with nearly 84,000 square feet of office and 8,550 of retail at 800 Gesco Street

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com

JP Cordeiro, Lower Tuck, Barings, CBRE, Third & Urban, TPG Angelo Gordon
Columbus, Ohio.
Residential · Finance
Ohio

Dwight Mortgage Trust Lends $30M to Purchase Apartments in Columbus, Ohio

By Andrew Coen
Scott Wadler of Berkadia and a rendering of the Mayla Cypress project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Residential · Finance
Florida

Bank OZK Leads $92M Loan Package for Fort Lauderdale Apartments

By Julia Echikson
Greystone's Eric Rosen and the Terraces of Elk Grove in Elk Grove, Ill.
Residential · Finance
Illinois

Greystone Provides $59M Refi for Chicago-Area Apartments

By Andrew Coen