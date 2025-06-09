Anaheim Ducks Owners Buy Anaheim Office Tower for $72M

Anaheim Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli have scooped up a 12-story office building in their backyard, the latest chapter in the couple’s years-long saga of acquiring land near the Ducks’ home rink.

The Samuelis paid CBRE Investment Management and CalSTRS $72.1 million for the roughly 261,939-square-foot property, dubbed Stadium Tower, according to The Registry. The price equates to about $275 per square foot.

An entity affiliated with CBRE and CalSTRS paid about $63.9 million for the tower in 2017, records show. Representatives for the Samuelis and for CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the latest sale. A spokesperson for CalSTRS declined to comment.

Located at 2400 East Katella Avenue, Stadium Tower is sandwiched between the Honda Center — the hockey arena where the Ducks play — and Angel Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Angels professional baseball team (which is also working to restart plans for its own large-scale multi-use redevelopment). Tenants at Stadium Tower include New York Life Insurance, financial planning firm Edelman Financial Engines, PBK Architects and law firm Czech & Howell.

The Samuelis have spent years purchasing property around the Honda Center to make way for OCVibe, a $4 billion megadevelopment that calls for 100 acres of multifamily buildings, two hotels, a concert venue and office and commercial spaces. Last summer, the Samuelis spent $64.5 million for a 2.4-acre industrial site not far from Stadium Tower that will serve as office space for OCVibe. The specific plans for Stadium Tower were not immediately clear.

The first phase of OCVibe, which includes the concert venue, commercial space and a park, is expected to open next year. The final phase of project construction is planned to begin in 2029.

