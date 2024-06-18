The husband-and-wife owners of the Anaheim Ducks have gotten their hands on a chunk of property close to the home of Anaheim’s other major sports team.

Henry and Susan Samueli paid $64.5 million for a 2.4-acre industrial site at 2040 and 2050 South State College Boulevard, just one block west of Angel Stadium, where Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels have played since the mid-1960s. The news was first reported by the Orange County Business Journal.

The Samuelis acquired the property from a joint venture between EBS Realty Partners and investment firm Penwood Real Estate Investment Management, per OCBJ. Cushman & Wakefield’s Randy Ellison, Rick Ellison and Brett Lockwood represented Penwood in the sale, while C&W’s John Harty and Jason Ward represented the Samuelis.

The property will serve as office space for OCVibe, a planned megadevelopment surrounding the nearby Honda Center, home to the National Hockey League’s Ducks, sponsored by the Samuelis, per OCBJ. The Samuelis also own the hockey arena.

The duo have spent the past decade buying up land around the Honda Center for the project, which calls for the $4 billion redevelopment of 100 acres around the arena into multifamily complexes, a concert venue, two hotels with a combined 550 rooms, parks, and hundreds of thousands of square feet of offices and commercial space.

The first phase of OCVibe is planned to open in 2026, with the final phase of construction set to begin in 2029, according to the development’s website.

“As a city we’re only as strong as our property owners, and the Samuelis are great owners,” city of Anaheim spokesperson Mike Lyster told Commercial Observer. “We know the caliber of developer and investor they are … the investments they’ve made here are good business ventures of course, but they’re great for our city as well.”

