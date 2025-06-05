Aerospace Trade Association Moves Office to NoVA Tower

A trade association representing aerospace manufacturers and suppliers is relocating to a Northern Virginia office tower next door to its current digs.

The Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) signed for 20,524 square feet at Beacon Capital Partners’ 31-story tower at 1100 Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Va. The organization is moving from the adjacent tower, 1000 Wilson Boulevard, both of which Beacon recently acquired.

Savills, which represented AIA in the deal, did not disclose the size of AIA’s current office. A spokesperson for the brokerage said it’s one floor at 1000 Wilson Boulevard, but was unable to say the square footage. Representatives for AIA and Beacon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The average floor spans about 20,020 square feet, according to a JLL brochure.

AIA plans to settle into its new office, which will take up the 26th floor at the 522,000-square-foot building, in April 2026.

Previous owner Monday Properties had defaulted on hundreds of millions of dollars of debt tied to the offices, colloquially dubbed the Rosslyn Twin Towers, along with several others in Arlington in 2023.

Savills’ Wendy Feldman Block, Ken Biberaj, David Cornbrooks, Danielle Ferrari and Dustin Lynch represented AIA in the deal, while JLL’s Yorke Allen and Lee Brinkman represented Beacon. AIA found an opportunity to design and build out a new space at 1100 Wilson, Feldman Block said in a statement.

The towers have a complex ownership history. Beacon had owned the properties in the early 2000s, and sold them as part of a portfolio deal to Monday Properties in 2007 for roughly $1.2 billion, according to reports at the time. But in 2023, Monday went into default on hundreds of millions in debt tied to the portfolio, according to Bisnow, and it was transferred to special servicing. Goldman Sachs, which was an equity partner with Monday Properties, originated the loans in 2021.

Still, Monday and Goldman Sachs lost the portfolio at the end of last year. Beacon stepped in and reached an extension agreement on the debt, per Bisnow.

