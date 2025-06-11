Artificial intelligence infrastructure company Crusoe has sealed a $750 million credit facility to fuel more data center growth.

Brookfield Asset Management closed the facility through its infrastructure debt platform to help Crusoe scale more data centers around the country, the AI provider announced Wednesday afternoon.

“The demand for AI infrastructure is growing exponentially, and this new credit facility from Brookfield provides us with the capital needed to accelerate the buildout of new AI factories,” Chase Lochmiller, CEO and co-founder of Crusoe, said in a statement. “This funding will enable us to expand our footprint.”

The credit facility deal closed on the heels of Crusoe, Blue Owl Capital and Primary Digital Infrastructure landing a $7.1 billion construction financing package led by J.P. Morgan Chase for the second phase of the joint venture’s 1.2-gigawatt Lancium Clean Campus AI project in Abilene, Texas. Crusoe joined Blue Owl and Primary Digital Infrastructure as part of a $15 billion JV to fund the Abilene center project, which is leased to Oracle.

Eastdil Secured arranged the transaction as an advisor to Crusoe.

Eric Wittleder, deputy chief investment officer of Brookfield’s infrastructure debt business, said in a statement that Cruscoe is “at the forefront of powering the critical infrastructure needed for AI and “we look forward to supporting their continued expansion and impact in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.”

