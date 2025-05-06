Finance   ·   Refinance

Witkoff, Access Real Estate Refi Florida Resort With $100M From Apollo

By May 6, 2025 9:30 am
reprints
Witkoff Group's Alex Witkoff, Access Real Estate's Jonah Sonnenborn, and The Belgrove Hotel.
Witkoff Group's Alex Witkoff, Access Real Estate's Jonah Sonnenborn, and The Belgrove Hotel. PHOTOS: Courtesy Witkoff Group; Courtesy Access Industries; Courtesy The Belgrove

Witkoff Group and Access Real Estate obtained $100 million from Apollo Global Management to refinance a 200-acre luxury golf resort in West Palm Beach, Fla., Commercial Observer can first report.

The property includes the 150-room Belgrove Resort & Spa hotel and the Dutchman’s Pipe Golf Club, which includes an 18-hole, 7,287-yard course designed by sports legend Jack Nicklaus. The complex is sandwiched between Lake Mangonia and Interstate 95 at 1900 Banyan Club Road.

SEE ALSO: MF1 Refinances Brooklyn Multifamily Project With $160M Loan

“This successful financing secured during these challenging capital markets reflects a strong and experienced sponsorship and growing demand for institutional real estate in West Palm Beach,” Jonah Sonnenborn, head of Access Real Estate, said in a statement. 

The two companies also plan to add a condo complex to the property. Last month, the pair launched sales for a 22-unit project.

Last year, the joint venture purchased the nearly finished complex, formerly called Banyan Cay Resort, for an undisclosed amount, though it secured a $75 million loan from the seller, Calmwater Capital

In 2023, the investment firm had won a $94 million foreclosure suit, while the hotel was still under construction. The former developer, Domenic Gatto Jr., who had purchased the land for $26 million in 2015, completed the golf course two years later.

Witkoff Group, the firm of President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and Access Real Estate, the investment vehicle of billionaire Len Blavatnik, have previously partnered together. In New York, they purchased HFZ Capital Group’s One High Line project for about $900 million out of foreclosure three years ago.

Julia Echikson can be reached jechikson@commercialobserver.com.  

Belgrove Resort & Spa, Dutchman’s Pipe Golf Club, Access Real Estate, Apollo Global Management, Witkoff Group
Scott Waynebern of MF1 Capital and a rendering of 953 Dean Street, Brooklyn.
Residential · Finance
New York City

MF1 Refinances Brooklyn Multifamily Project With $160M Loan

By Andrew Coen
Nina Russo joined Newmark after four years at Meridian Capital Group.
Industry · Finance
National

Newmark Hires Nina Russo to Capital Markets Practice

By Andrew Coen
Nathan Berman of Metro Loft, Kevin Chisholm of 60 Guilders, and 180 Water Street.
Residential · Finance
New York City

Metro Loft Nearing $335M Recap of 180 Water Street

By Cathy Cunningham and Nicholas Rizzi