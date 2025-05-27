Finance   ·   Refinance

Voya Provides $47M Refi on Multifamily Complex Off Florida’s Navarre Beach

The loan will refinance existing construction debt on a property that opened in 2022

By May 27, 2025 3:07 pm
CBRE's Blake Cohen and Elevate Navarre in Navarre, Fla.
CBRE's Blake Cohen and Elevate Navarre in Navarre, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy CBRE

Branch Properties, an Atlanta-based developer and operator, has secured $47 million to refinance existing construction debt on Elevate Navarre, a 332-unit multifamily complex in Navarre, Fla. 

Voya Investment Management, a life insurance company, originated the loan, which carries a three-year, fixed-rate term. CBRE Capital Markets Blake Cohen arranged the deal. 

In a statement, Cohen called Elevate Navarre “a best-in-class asset” and noted its strong leasing metrics shortly after completion. 

“The quality of the asset and moderate leverage request made this a perfect fit for a life company execution,” he said. 

Located at 1900 Elevate Avenue in Navarre, a Florida Panhandle community about 90 miles east of Mobile, Ala., Elevate Navarre opened in 2022. The complex includes nearly a dozen three-story buildings holding one- to three-bedroom apartments, as well as 565 parking spaces. Amenities include a pool, a clubhouse, an on-site leasing center, a fitness center and a pet spa.  

Branch Properties did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com

