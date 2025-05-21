Venture Capital Firm Interplay Inks 5K SF at 363 Lafayette Street

This company is venturing into new office territory.

Interplay, a New York-based venture capital firm that invests in tech startups, has taken 4,500 square feet across the entire fourth floor of 363 Lafayette Street in NoHo, Commercial Observer has learned.

SEE ALSO: GS Blow Dry Bar to Open Hair Salon at 40 West 37th Street

The company’s previous address was 119 West 24th Street, according to the firm’s Bloomberg profile.

Interplay has signed a 10-year lease at its new location, a source close to the deal told CO. Asking rent was not disclosed, though the average asking rent for office space in Downtown Manhattan was $58.38 per square foot in April, according to Colliers.

Newmark’s Brett Harvey and Derek Feinman represented the tenant in the deal. The landlord, Radius Global, was represented by CBRE’s Lewis Gottlieb and Sam Spillane. Newmark declined to comment, and CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Interplay was founded in 2012 by venture capitalist Mark Peter Davis, according to Inc. Some of the businesses the firm supports include eyewear maker Warby Parker, finance app Coinbase and social media support provider Jellysmack.

Completed in 2019, 363 Lafayette Street is a 10-story, 38,000-square-foot office building that’s home to tenants such as retailer mmERCH and clothing brand Efinia, according to CompStak.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.