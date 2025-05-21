Leases   ·   Office Leases

Venture Capital Firm Interplay Inks 5K SF at 363 Lafayette Street

By May 21, 2025 2:59 pm
reprints
Brett Harvey of Newmark, Samuel Spillane of CBRE, and 363 Lafayette Street.
Brett Harvey of Newmark, Samuel Spillane of CBRE, and 363 Lafayette Street. PHOTOS: Newmark; CBRE; PropertyShark

This company is venturing into new office territory. 

Interplay, a New York-based venture capital firm that invests in tech startups, has taken 4,500 square feet across the entire fourth floor of 363 Lafayette Street in NoHo, Commercial Observer has learned. 

SEE ALSO: GS Blow Dry Bar to Open Hair Salon at 40 West 37th Street

The company’s previous address was 119 West 24th Street, according to the firm’s Bloomberg profile

Interplay has signed a 10-year lease at its new location, a source close to the deal told CO. Asking rent was not disclosed, though the average asking rent for office space in Downtown Manhattan was $58.38 per square foot in April, according to Colliers

Newmark’s Brett Harvey and Derek Feinman represented the tenant in the deal. The landlord, Radius Global, was represented by CBRE’s Lewis Gottlieb and Sam Spillane. Newmark declined to comment, and CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Interplay was founded in 2012 by venture capitalist Mark Peter Davis, according to Inc. Some of the businesses the firm supports include eyewear maker Warby Parker, finance app Coinbase and social media support provider Jellysmack

Completed in 2019, 363 Lafayette Street is a 10-story, 38,000-square-foot office building that’s home to tenants such as retailer mmERCH and clothing brand Efinia, according to CompStak

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

119 West 24th Street, 363 Lafayette Street, Brett Harvey, derek feinman, Lewis Gottlieb, Sam Spillane, CBRE, Newmark, Radius Global
Chris Okada, president Okada & Co., and 40 West 37th Street.
Retail · Leases
New York City

GS Blow Dry Bar to Open Hair Salon at 40 West 37th Street

By Isabelle Durso
Bank of New York Mellon CEO Robin Vince and 1 World Trade Center.
Office · Leases
New York City

BNY in Talks to Sublease 200K SF From Condé Nast at 1 World Trade Center

By Lois Weiss
A photo of a Lady Justice statue overlayed on a rental agreement.
Office · Leases
National

Law Firms Continue to Lead US Leasing in 2025 as Volume Doubles in Q1: Report

By Isabelle Durso