Former UWS Bank Site Set to Become 12-Story Mixed-Use Building

A 105-year-old building on the Upper West Side is set to be demolished and turned into a mixed-use development.

Brooklyn-based developer Aleksandr Finkelshteyn bought the four-story building at 2160 Broadway, once home to a branch of the now-defunct First Republic Bank, in December for $8.5 million, city records show.

After filing plans in March to demolish the 8,820-square-foot building, Finkelshteyn has now submitted plans to turn the property into a 12-story, roughly 22,000-square-foot mixed-use building with 10 residential units and 989 square feet of commercial space, according to a Tuesday filing with the New York City Department of Buildings.

Finkelshteyn could not be reached for comment, while spokespeople for Yaker Engineering, the engineer on the project, and ZArchitecture, the architect on the project, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The building sits on the northeast corner of West 76th Street and Broadway, roughly midway between Riverside Park to the west and the American Museum of Natural History to the east. It was built in 1920 and was home to a branch of Philadelphia-based First Republic Bank before it was shut down in May 2023 over uninsured deposits, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

If approved, Finkelshteyn’s project at the site would also feature a gym and bike storage, according to the filing.

Residential units at the property would cover an average space of 2,092 square feet, according to New York YIMBY, which first reported the news.

