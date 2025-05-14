Development   ·   Construction

Former UWS Bank Site Set to Become 12-Story Mixed-Use Building

By May 14, 2025 5:02 pm
reprints
2160 Broadway.
2160 Broadway. PHOTO: Propertyshark

A 105-year-old building on the Upper West Side is set to be demolished and turned into a mixed-use development.

Brooklyn-based developer Aleksandr Finkelshteyn bought the four-story building at 2160 Broadway, once home to a branch of the now-defunct First Republic Bank, in December for $8.5 million, city records show.

SEE ALSO: The Plan: 1515 Surf Brings More Beachside Luxury to New York City

After filing plans in March to demolish the 8,820-square-foot building, Finkelshteyn has now submitted plans to turn the property into a 12-story, roughly 22,000-square-foot mixed-use building with 10 residential units and 989 square feet of commercial space, according to a Tuesday filing with the New York City Department of Buildings.

Finkelshteyn could not be reached for comment, while spokespeople for Yaker Engineering, the engineer on the project, and ZArchitecture, the architect on the project, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The building sits on the northeast corner of West 76th Street and Broadway, roughly midway between Riverside Park to the west and the American Museum of Natural History to the east. It was built in 1920 and was home to a branch of Philadelphia-based First Republic Bank before it was shut down in May 2023 over uninsured deposits, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

If approved, Finkelshteyn’s project at the site would also feature a gym and bike storage, according to the filing.

Residential units at the property would cover an average space of 2,092 square feet, according to New York YIMBY, which first reported the news.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

2160 Broadway, Aleksandr Finkelshteyn, Yaker Engineering, ZArchitecture
The residents at 1515 Surf enjoy the elements of a luxury beachside resort.
Residential · Development
New York City

The Plan: 1515 Surf Brings More Beachside Luxury to New York City

By Amanda Schiavo
Los Angeles Rams owner E. Stanley Kroenke and a rendering of Hollywood Park Studios.
Office · Development
California

Stan Kroenke Plans Sprawling Production Facility, Soundstages at Hollywood Park

By Nick Trombola
MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and a station along the Second Avenue Q line.
Residential · Development
New York City

MTA Applies for Zoning Change to Build 684 Homes Near Second Avenue Subway

By Mark Hallum