An aerial night view of Salesforce Tower and buildings in San Francisco.
Office · Leases
California

AI Firms Continue to Boost San Francisco’s Office Market — A Lot

By Patrick Sisson
Industry · Technology
National

Forget AI — Abundant Intelligence Is What Will Transform CRE

By Oded Noy
Jamey Rosamond, CEO, and Travis Gibson, chief technology officer, of Vero.
Residential · Technology
National

Multifamily Fraud-Fighting Startup Vero Closes Growth Equity Round

By Philip Russo