SportsLabs NYC Opening 7K-SF Personal Training Spot at 63 Wall Street

Folks on Wall Street can soon have some pain to go with their gains.

SportsLab NYC, a personal training facility with one other location in Midtown, has signed a 15-year, 7,323-square-foot lease at 63 Wall Street in the retail space at the base of a Financial District apartment building, Commercial Observer has learned.

Asking rent was not disclosed; however, the average asking rent for retail space in Lower Manhattan was $236 per square foot for the 2025 first quarter, according to CBRE data.

SportsLab was founded in 2010 and operates another facility at 295 Madison Avenue. It’s unclear when the gym will open on Wall Street.

Brandon Berger, Zach Nathan and Matt Fogel from KSR brokered the deal on behalf of the landlords, Rockpoint and The Brooksville Company.

“We’re excited to welcome SportsLab to the building,” Berger said in a statement. “Adding a high-quality fitness amenity, like SportsLab, enhances the daily lives of both the residents upstairs and in the surrounding neighborhood and complements the dynamic mix of retail tenants already in the building.”

63 Wall Street is one of several buildings in a wedge-shaped block bordered by Wall, Hanover and Beaver streets. It sits about three blocks east of the New York Stock Exchange.

Joshua Stein from Norman Bobrow & Company represented SportsLab in the lease. Stein declined to comment.

“Signing this lease is a big milestone for us,” SportsLab co-founder David Janik said in an email. “FiDi is an ideal next step in our growth, and with [new partner Nazeer Ali] joining our leadership team, we’re ready to build something truly next-level for our clients and community.”

63 Wall Street is a residential building offering studio and two-bedroom apartments starting at around $3,300 a month. Amenities within the building include a residents-only speakeasy and lounge, a rooftop terrace with grills, a golf simulator, a yoga studio, and a library.

