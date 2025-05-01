Leases   ·   Retail

Korean Skin Care Company Skin1004 Opening First U.S. Store in SoHo

By May 1, 2025 3:04 pm
Thor Equities' Joe Sitt and 470 Broadway.
Thor Equities' Joe Sitt and 470 Broadway. PHOTOS: Courtesy Thor Equities Group; PropertyShark

SoHo’s getting a glow-up with Korean skin care company Skin1004 opening its first U.S. store in the neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

Skin1004, which sells skin care products made from plant-based ingredients, signed a lease for 6,600 square feet at Thor Equities470 Broadway, according to the landlord.

The deal marks the skin care brand’s introduction to brick-and-mortar locations in the U.S. and its second location worldwide, following its flagship store in Seoul, South Korea, according to its website.

“SoHo is one of New York City’s top retail destinations, drawing premier global brands and shoppers,” Joe Sitt, chairman of Thor, said in a statement. “Skin1004’s decision to select our property for their second location worldwide and first in the U.S. demonstrates its value, and we are excited to see what they add to the vibrant neighborhood.”

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from Cushman & Wakefield found retail rents in SoHo averaged $385 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

It’s also unclear who brokered the deal or when Skin1004 will open in SoHo. A spokesperson for Skin1004 did not respond to requests for comment.

Skin1004, whose products are sold online and at shops worldwide, has “experienced overwhelmingly strong demand at top retailers including Ulta and Amazon” in the U.S., leading to its SoHo store, Thor said.

Skin1004 prioritizes “clean beauty business practices” and sells products including cleansers, toners, serums and sunscreen, according to its website.

The skin care brand will replace clothing company Scotch & Soda at the two-story retail building between Grand and Broome streets, even though the Dutch fashion brand just officially opened at the spot in October.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

