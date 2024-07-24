Baltimore Peninsula Secures Two More Offices Leases Totaling 14K SF

The Baltimore Peninsula development team continues rounding out their office portfolio with a pair of new leases at its Rye Street Market project.

The group, led by MAG Partners and MacFarlane Partners, in partnership with Sagamore Ventures and Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Urban Investment Group, inked leases with Longeviti Neuro Solutions and cryptocurrency mining company OBM for a total of 14,000 square feet.

The leases, at 301 Mission Boulevard, bring Baltimore Peninsula’s growing office cache to 40 percent leased. Longeviti was represented in the deal by law firm Kiernan Trebach. OBM was represented by Linn Worthington at Cushman & Wakefield, while C&W’s Courtenay Jenkins, Richard Thomas and Matt Melnick represented the landlords.

“We are continuously drawn to Baltimore Peninsula, the rich and dynamic environment cultivated here allows Longeviti to manufacture, distribute its neuro devices internationally, as well as conveniently host and train on new medical breakthroughs,” Jesse Christopher, Longeviti CEO and co-founder, said in a statement.

“Baltimore Peninsula has afforded us a new top-of-the-line office space where we can continue to expand upon our essential work,” added Daniel Lawrence, OBM CEO and founder.

Located in Baltimore’s Port Covington neighborhood, Baltimore Peninsula is a 235-acre project that, once completed, will house about 14 million square feet of mixed-use space along 2.5 miles of restored waterfront. Rye Street Market is within the greater Baltimore Peninsula project.

The new leases at the project continue a string of activity since the end of last year. Tex-Mex restaurant concept Urbano and karaoke vender Live-K signed on for a combined 12,300 square feet at Rye Street Market, just a block from the banks of the Patapsco River.

CFG Bank meanwhile moved its headquarters to 97,000 square feet at the development, joining the likes of the Baltimore Ravens, Volo Sports and Jersey Mike’s, which signed for space in December.

Nick Trombola can be reached at NTrombola@commercialobserver.com.