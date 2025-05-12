IT Firm Pearson VUE Takes 12K-SF Office at 255 Greenwich Street

Information technology services firm Pearson VUE is set to open its first office in New York City, Commercial Observer has learned.

Pearson, which provides computer-based certification exams and test prep resources, has signed a 10-year lease for 11,716 square feet on part of the fifth floor of Jack Resnick & Sons’ 255 Greenwich Street in the Financial District, according to the landlord.

The deal represents Pearson’s first office in New York City. The company has its headquarters in Bloomington, Minn., and two other locations in Philadelphia and Lehi, Utah, according to its website.

“We are pleased to welcome Pearson VUE to 255 Greenwich,” Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons, said in a statement. “As demonstrated by this agreement, Lower Manhattan and 255 Greenwich continue to be a magnet for innovation-focused organizations attracted to the neighborhood’s vibrancy.”

The asking rent was unclear, but a report from Colliers found office rents in Lower Manhattan averaged $58.38 per square foot in April.

Cresa’s Michael McKenna brokered the deal for the tenant, while Jack Resnick & Sons was represented in-house by Adam Rappaport and Brett Greenberg. McKenna and a spokesperson for Pearson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pearson, which has delivered more than 10 million online proctored exams, will move into the 14-story office building between Park Place and Murray Street in a few months, the landlord said.

Other tenants of the Financial District property include the city’s Office of Management and Budget, the Borough of Manhattan Community College, Cornell University and Mount Sinai Doctors.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.