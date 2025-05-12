Leases   ·   Office Leases

IT Firm Pearson VUE Takes 12K-SF Office at 255 Greenwich Street

By May 12, 2025 11:39 am
reprints
Jonathan Resnick, President of Jack Resnick & Sons, and 255 Greenwich Street.
Jonathan Resnick, President of Jack Resnick & Sons, and 255 Greenwich Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Jack Resnick & Sons

Information technology services firm Pearson VUE is set to open its first office in New York City, Commercial Observer has learned.

Pearson, which provides computer-based certification exams and test prep resources, has signed a 10-year lease for 11,716 square feet on part of the fifth floor of Jack Resnick & Sons255 Greenwich Street in the Financial District, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: Baby Food Brand Little Spoon Inks Deal for 4K SF at GFP’s 100 Crosby Street

The deal represents Pearson’s first office in New York City. The company has its headquarters in Bloomington, Minn., and two other locations in Philadelphia and Lehi, Utah, according to its website.

“We are pleased to welcome Pearson VUE to 255 Greenwich,” Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons, said in a statement. “As demonstrated by this agreement, Lower Manhattan and 255 Greenwich continue to be a magnet for innovation-focused organizations attracted to the neighborhood’s vibrancy.”

The asking rent was unclear, but a report from Colliers found office rents in Lower Manhattan averaged $58.38 per square foot in April.

Cresa’s Michael McKenna brokered the deal for the tenant, while Jack Resnick & Sons was represented in-house by Adam Rappaport and Brett Greenberg. McKenna and a spokesperson for Pearson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pearson, which has delivered more than 10 million online proctored exams, will move into the 14-story office building between Park Place and Murray Street in a few months, the landlord said.

Other tenants of the Financial District property include the city’s Office of Management and Budget, the Borough of Manhattan Community College, Cornell University and Mount Sinai Doctors.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

255 Greenwich Street, Adam Rappaport, Brett Greenberg, Jonathan Resnick, Michael McKenna, Cresa, Jack Resnick & Sons, Pearson VUE
GFP Real Estate's Neith Stone and 100 Crosby Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Baby Food Brand Little Spoon Inks Deal for 4K SF at GFP’s 100 Crosby Street

By Isabelle Durso
Greg Kraut, CEO of KPG Funds, and 480 Broadway.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Los Angeles Apparel Signs 25K-SF Lease at SoHo’s 280 Broadway

By Mark Hallum
Morris Bailey, chairman of JEMB Realty, and 50 West 34th Street.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Old Navy to Move NYC Flagship to 55K SF at 50 West 34th Street

By Isabelle Durso