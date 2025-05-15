Peak Capital Advisors has acquired an apartment building near Manhattan’s Union Square for $26 million, according to city records made public Thursday.

Peak Capital, through the entity 243-245 13th Owner, bought the six-story building at 243 East 13th Street from Thirteen Limited Partnership, an entity tied to accounting firm Bell & Company, records show.

Alex Rabin and David Gomez, co-principals and managing partners at Peak Capital, signed for the buyer, while Evan Bell signed for the seller, according to records.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for Peak Capital and Bell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Thirteen Limited Partnership LLC bought the 18-unit residential building between Second and Third avenues in 2011 for $14.5 million, property records show.

Current tenants of the property’s ground-floor retail space include massage spa Seasons Spa and hair salon Lifestyle Salon, while apartment rents on the upper levels range from $2,550 per month for a one-bedroom to $7,200 per month for a three-bedroom, according to StreetEasy.

News of the deal comes after the Eis family sold an eight-building portfolio in the nearby East Village to three separate buyers last May for a total of $38 million, as Commercial Observer previously reported. Those properties comprised a total of 99 apartments and nine retail spaces.

Meanwhile, not too far away at 85 Fifth Avenue, Acadia Realty Trust acquired a roughly 13,000-square-foot retail co-op from SL Green Realty for $46.8 million last month, as CO reported.

