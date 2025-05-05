Newmark Hires Nina Russo to Capital Markets Practice

Newmark has added Nina Russo from Meridian Capital Group to its debt and structured finance practice, Commercial Observer has learned.

Russo, who spent the previous four years at Meridian, began her new managing director role at the brokerage giant’s capital markets group on Monday. Reporting to Jordan Roeschlaub and Jonathan Firestone, co-heads of Newmark’s global debt and structured finance team, Russo will work out of Newmark’s Atlanta and New York offices, and assist with the expansion of the brokerage’s national capital markets footprint.

“We are excited to add Nina to the team, bolstering our presence in the Southeast and complementing our best-in-class approach to solving the capital markets needs of our clients,” Nick Scribani, a vice chairman of debt and structured finance, said in a statement. “Nina is a talented deal-maker with a 24/7 energy that aligns with how our [team] operates.”.

“Joining Newmark was a strategic move,” Russo said in a statement. “The platform is the most formidable in the business. Between the depth of capital relationships, the precision of execution, and the horsepower behind the team, we have the tools to deliver outcomes others can’t.”

At Meridian, Russo worked with the brokerage’s debt & equity capital markets group and arranged more than $2 billion of financings. Prior to Meridian Russo was a financial analyst at KeyBank covering real estate capital markets and corporate finance

Russo joins Newmark at an active time for the firm’s capital markets platform, which facilitated $40.1 billion of debt volume for the one-year period ending in March to more than double the previous year’s output. Newmark also increased its yearly capital markets volume by 62.5 percent in the first quarter following a 20 percent year-over-year growth in the 2024 fourth quarter.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com