MSI Buys Link Logistics Warehouse in L.A. County for $65M

Los Angeles County’s industrial market is stabilizing, even as uncertain economic conditions unfold, with a recent warehouse sale in the San Gabriel Valley serving as the latest example.

Taiwan-based MSI Computers has paid Blackstone’s Link Logistics $65.2 million for a 200,000-square-foot property at 18045 Rowland Street in the City of Industry. Located roughly a mile north of California State Route 60, the 1985-built property also features a new, 4,735-square-foot office suite.

CBRE’s Jason Chao represented MSI in the deal.

“This is part of a greater trend we are seeing in the market of users purchasing real estate across all size ranges, including institutional owners like Link becoming more open to selling assets in Southern California, particularly older assets,” said Chao, executive vice president at CBRE

L.A. County’s industrial market improved in the early stages of 2025. Vacancy in the county declined slightly to 5.8 percent in the first quarter this year, according to a recent market report by NAI Capital, a drop by 10 basis points compared to the previous quarter, though it’s still 110 basis points higher year-over-year.

The amount of industrial square footage that traded hands this past quarter rose by more than 41 percent quarter-over-quarter, though the quarterly dollar volume plunged by more than 33 percent within the same period.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.