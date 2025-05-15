Chinese Restaurant Lin & Daughters to Open in NoMad

Chinese restaurant Lin & Daughters will open a new eatery in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood.

Lin & Daughters, known for its handmade dumplings and noodles, has signed a 15-year lease for 1,423 square feet on the ground floor of The Capitol, a 387-unit luxury residential tower at 776 Avenue of the Americas, according to tenant broker Meridian Retail Leasing. Asking rent was $211 per square foot.

The 38-story NoMad building, which has a retail entrance at 55 West 26th Street, is owned by J.P. Morgan Investment Management, which acquired the property in 2011 and continues to operate it as “a flagship residential asset in its national portfolio,” Meridian said.

Lin & Daughters, which also has a location at 181 West Fourth Street in Greenwich Village, will open its new restaurant at the property this summer.

“This building is so prestigious, and Lin & Daughters was just the perfect tenant for the space,” Meridian’s Noam Aziz, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Carson Shahrabani, said in a statement.

“Their story is a rich American dream: rooted in family, heritage and culinary passion,” Aziz added. “We’re proud to have helped them secure a home at The Capitol and bring their vision to one of the most exciting retail corridors in Manhattan.”

Ripco Real Estate’s Jason Pennington represented the landlord in the deal. Pennington and spokespeople for Lin & Daughters and J.P. Morgan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 2023 by chef Becky Lin, the restaurant blends traditional Chinese recipes with a modern approach to comfort food, Meridian said.

Lin & Daughters will join several other retail tenants at the building on the corner of West 26th Street and Avenue of the Americas, including dentist Dntl Bar and coffee chain Starbucks.

The residential tower — which has rents ranging from $4,465 per month for a studio to $9,632 per month for a two-bedroom — also features a fitness center, a rooftop terrace and a resident lounge, according to Meridian.

