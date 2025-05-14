Guess who’s making a tasty return?

The Hampton Chutney Company, an Indian restaurant based in East Hampton, is returning to Manhattan for the first time in four years, having signed a 15-year, 2,786 square-foot lease at 740 Broadway — also known as 2 Astor Place — in NoHo, landlord GFP Real Estate announced.

Asking rent was not disclosed, however typical rent in Manhattan’s retail corridors was $659 per square foot for the 2025 first quarter, according to CBRE data. Hampton Chutney’s only other New York City location — at 143 Grand Street — closed in 2021.

Neith Stone of GFP Real Estate represented the landlord in-house, alongside Newmark’s Ross Kaplan and William Chaplin.

The restaurant’s new location is at the corner of Broadway and Astor Place, three blocks east of Washington Square Park and close to many buildings in New York University’s urban campus.

“We are excited to welcome Hampton Chutney Company back to New York City at 740 Broadway, right in the heart of NoHo,” Stone said in a statement. “This high-visibility location puts them in the center of a vibrant neighborhood filled with students, locals, office workers and tourists — an ideal spot for the brand to reconnect with the city and reach a wide, diverse audience.”

Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Spencer Levy of CBRE represented the tenant.

“The beloved Hampton Chutney’s lease at 2 Astor Place represents a strategic re-entry into the Manhattan market,” Levy told Commercial Observer via email. “Everyone is a Hampton Chutney customer. This location, offering strong visibility, consistent foot traffic, and access to transportation, aligns perfectly with the brand’s growth objectives.”

Hampton Chutney was founded in 1995 by husband and wife Gary and Isabel MacGurn, according to the restaurant website. They started out making chutneys and selling them to local Hampton markets and New York City retailers before opening their first cafe in 1997.

The building at 740 Broadway is a 12-story, 152,000-square-foot loft building on the Southeast corner of Broadway and Astor Place. Completed in 1912, the landmarked building was designed by architect Francis H. Kimball. Other retail tenants in the building include Potbelly Sandwich Shop, The Donut Pub, and used bookstore Bookoff.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.