Two Industrial Landlords Ink 100K-SF Lease Renewals in L.A. County

Two industrial landlords have inked separate renewal leases of roughly 100,000 square feet apiece in Los Angeles County, indicative of the sturdy warehouse and logistics market in the County compared to its regional peers.

Hager Pacific Properties closed a 108,000-square-foot deal with packaging solutions company California Supply at 13255 South Broadway, in South L.A. California Supply’s new contract at the distribution building begins in July.

Daum Commercial Real Estate Services’ Michael Collins and Dustin Hullinger represented both parties in the deal.

L.A.-based Rexford Industrial Realty, meanwhile, inked a 96,000-square-foot warehouse renewal with Lunada Bay Tile at 1661 240th Street in Harbor City. The new lease commences this quarter. Collins represented Rexford in the deal, while JD Investments’ Jim D’Angelo represented the tenant.

“The industrial market in West and South Los Angeles continues to exhibit solid fundamentals,” Collins said in a statement. “Demand for space increased during this last quarter, resulting in lower vacancy rates. With little new supply coming online, the demand imbalance enabled us to negotiate renewals with favorable terms for our clients.”

Daum’s team also arranged an 82,000-square-foot lease renewal for Tesla at Thompson Properties’ 1100 Colorado Boulevard in Santa Monica. All three deals have a combined value of $30 million.

Direct vacancy in West and South L.A.’s industrial landscape fell to just over 5 percent in the first quarter of this year, according to a recent market report by Daum. The amount of space delivered and under construction in the submarket has continually declined since early 2024, however, with just 360,000 square feet delivered in the first quarter of this year and about 1.6 million square feet under construction.

