Giuseppe Iadisernia Secures $112M From S3 to Finish Florida Condo Tower

The financing covers the project’s second tower, which will rise 25 stories with 250 luxury condo units

By May 20, 2025 4:25 pm
Robert Schwartz of S3 Capital and a rendering of Oasis, planned for Hallandale Beach, Fla.
Robert Schwartz of S3 Capital and a rendering of Oasis, planned for Hallandale Beach, Fla. PHOTO: Courtesy S3 Capital; RENDERING: Courtesy Arquitectonica

Developer Giuseppe Iadisernia obtained a $112 million construction loan for the final phase of Oasis, a 10-acre mixed-use development in Hallandale Beach, Fla.

The financing from S3 Capital covers the project’s second tower, which will rise 25 stories with 250 luxury condo units at 1000 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, about a mile from the beach, according to the New York-based lender.

The first tower — also a 25-story, 250-unit high-rise — is expected to secure a temporary certificate of occupancy before the end of the year. The project is 80 percent pre-sold, according to S3. Last year, the project nabbed an $85 million construction loan from Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Besides the condo component, Oasis is home to a low-rise commercial complex that was completed in 2022. It houses approximately 35,000 square feet of office space and 60,000 square feet of retail space. Retail tenants include Davinci Restaurant and upscale grocer KC Market.

Iadisernia, who could not be reached for comment, assembled the land over eight years. 

Since the pandemic, when real estate prices skyrocketed, Hallandale has become increasingly upscale. Last year, the Witkoff Group and PPG Development secured a $273 million construction loan for a 20-story condo and hotel building within their exclusive Shell Bay golf country club. 

In March, BH3 Management and, once again, PPG Development refinanced a luxury condo building with $225 million from J.P. Morgan and Monroe Capital.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

