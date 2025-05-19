Finance   ·   Refinance

Dwight Mortgage Trust Refis Minneapolis Apartments With $50M Loan

By May 19, 2025 4:53 pm
reprints
Jonathan Pomper and Daniel Malka of Dwight Mortgage Trust and Moment Apartments in Minneapolis.
Jonathan Pomper and Daniel Malka of Dwight Mortgage Trust and Moment Apartments in Minneapolis. PHOTOS: Courtesy Dwight Mortgage Trust

Sherman Associates has secured a $49.5 million bridge loan to refinance a newly-built multifamily community in Minneapolis, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Mortgage Trust (DMT) supplied the loan for the Minneapolis developer’s Moment Apartments project that opened in late 2023. Loan proceeds will be used to retire existing debt, fund reserves and cover transaction-related costs, according to DMT.

SEE ALSO: Prospect Ridge Hires Michael Mestel from H.I.G as Co-head of Credit Strategies

Daniel Malka, vice president, and Jonathan Pomper originated the financing for DMT.

Malka and Pomper said in a statement they hope to work with Sherman Associates on more deals moving forward. 

“Their professionalism and collaborative spirit made the experience truly rewarding,” Malka and Pomper said. “We’re excited about the momentum we’ve built together and look forward to this being the beginning of a strong and successful partnership.”

Located at 650 Portland Avenue in Downtown Minneapolis, Moment Apartments consists of 222 units in a 10-story building with 14,713 square feet of ground-floor retail space leased to Starbucks and New Horizon Academy

Community amenities include a fitness center, business center, co-working space, pet spa, pool, cabanas, conference rooms, electric vehicle charging stations, grilling stations and outdoor terraces.

Officials at Sherman Associates did not immediately return a request for comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

Daniel Malka, Jonathan Pomper, Dwight Capital, Dwight Mortgage Trust, Sherman Associates
Michael Mestel joined Prospect Ridge as managing director and co-head of its credit strategies platform.
Industry · Finance
National

Prospect Ridge Hires Michael Mestel from H.I.G as Co-head of Credit Strategies

By Andrew Coen
Oliver Carr III of Carr Properties and the lobby of One Congress in Boston.
Office · Finance
Massachusetts

Wells Fargo, Bank of America Provide $650M CMBS Refi for Boston Office Complex

By Brian Pascus
Isaac Hera, CEO of Yellowstone Real Estate Investments, and 59 West 46th Street.
Hospitality · Finance
New York City

Yellowstone Files Pre-Foreclosure at Times Square Hotel Over $45M Loan

By Isabelle Durso