Finance   ·   Construction Financing

BridgeCity Capital Supplies $69M Construction Loan for Chicago Resi Tower

By May 23, 2025 12:39 pm
reprints
BridgeCity Capital CEO Louis Lebovits and 626 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago.
BridgeCity Capital CEO Louis Lebovits and 626 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago. PHOTOS: Courtesy BridgeCity Capital

DAC Developments has landed $69 million of construction financing to build a multifamily tower in Chicago, Commercial Observer has learned.

BridgeCity Capital provided the bridge loan for the developer’s planned 19-story luxury apartment building with ground floor retail in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood. Construction of the 223,000-square-foot, 165-unit project at 626 South Wabash Avenue commenced in April nearly three years after DAC received building permits, Urbanize Chicago reported last month. 

SEE ALSO: Greystone Closes $901M CLO Offering Secured by 28 Multifamily Properties

EJ Ehrlich, senior analyst with BridgeCity, said the lender was drawn to the project from a lending perspective due to demand for rental apartments in the South Loop area. He also noted that Daniel Rezko, president of DAC Developments, has a strong track record, including a recent completion of multifamily development at 808 North Cleveland Avenue in Downtown Chicago. 

“His clear vision, thoughtful design approach and strong basis made this an attractive deal to finance,” Ehrlich told CO. 

Located less than a half-mile from Downtown Chicago in a previously vacant lot, the 626 South Wabash project will include a 73-space parking garage and 3,160 square feet of retail space. Community amenities will include bicycle storage, a roof deck with swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. 

Officials at DAC Developments did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

Daniel Rezko, EJ Ehrlich, BridgeCity Capital, DAC Developments
Stephen Rosenberg of Greystone.
Residential · Finance
National

Greystone Closes $901M CLO Offering Secured by 28 Multifamily Properties

By Brian Pascus
Empira Group's Rafael Aregger, Branko Kuzmanovic and Michael Marrero, and a rendering of the co-working area at The Perrin.
Residential · Finance
Florida

Goldman Sachs Lends $111M Construction Loan for Lux Rental in Miami

By Julia Echikson
Deborah Harmon, Artemis founder and co-CEO, and a rendering of Central Armature Works, Washington, D.C.
Residential · Finance
Washington DC

High Street Residential, MetLife Secure $186M Refi for D.C. Resi Buildings

By Nick Trombola