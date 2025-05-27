Policy   ·   Transportation

Federal Judge Temporarily Stops Shutdown of Congestion Pricing by Trump

By May 27, 2025 3:19 pm
reprints
Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and traffic on 42nd Street.
Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and traffic on 42nd Street. PHOTOS: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc via Getty Images; Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images; Kena Betancur/VIEWpress

Congestion pricing continues to be a courthouse survivor as a federal judge has placed a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration’s attempts to end the tolling program in Manhattan.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman put a halt to President Donald Trump’s order that the state and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority end congestion pricing, adding that the White House cannot retaliate against the toll cameras staying on by withholding federal funding.

SEE ALSO: Rent Guidelines Board Scales Back Rent Hikes on Rent-Stabilized Apartments

“We need to make the massive investments necessary to support our transit system and prevent it from falling into disarray and disrepair,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Tuesday. “So here’s the deal: [Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy] can issue as many letters and social media posts as he wants, but a court has blocked the Trump administration from retaliating against New York for reducing traffic and investing in transit.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump administration first made moves to revoke federal approval of the tolling program — originally rubber-stamped by former President Joe Biden during his last weeks in office — back in February, claiming that it was a “slap in the face” to working-class motorists being charged an average of $9 to drive through parts of Manhattan.

Hochul’s response was rapid. She told the federal government that the cameras above the entry points to Manhattan’s central business district would remain operational until a judge ordered the state and the MTA to end the congestion pricing.

After hearing oral arguments from the state and the MTA on Tuesday, Judge Liman issued the temporary restraining order and said the MTA’s case to keep the program running “showed a likelihood of success,” The New York Times reported.

The MTA has long planned to use the $15 billion provided to the agency under the program to make critical upgrades to the aging transit system, and argued it has already gone through plenty of federal review before the project started in January.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

Donald Trump, Kathy Hochul, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Sean Duffy, White House
An apartment building in Queens.
Residential · Policy
New York City

Rent Guidelines Board Scales Back Rent Hikes on Rent-Stabilized Apartments

By Isabelle Durso
A woman in an office with two hard hats to her right.
Residential · Finance
New York City

New York City’s Daphne Rubin-Vega Is a Go-To Attorney on Housing Deals

By Aaron Short
ICSC Las Vegas 2025 show floor.
Retail · Policy
National

Tariff Talk Overheard at ICSC Las Vegas

By Nick Trombola