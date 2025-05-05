Keep calm and carrot on.

Casual healthy food restaurant chain Carrot Express has signed a 10-year, 2,000-square-foot lease for the ground floor at 100 Kenmare Street, also known as 400 Broome Street, tenant broker Cushman & Wakefield announced Monday.

This will be the fifth New York City location for Carrot Express, which also has outposts in the Flatiron District, near Bryant Park and on Lexington Avenue, as well as several spots across South Florida.

C&W did not provide the asking rent, however average asking rents for retail space in that area were $711 per square foot in the first quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

“Carrot Express’ new space at 100 Kenmare Street offers tremendous wraparound frontage and incredible signage and visibility,” C&W’s Steven Soutendijk, who represented Carrot Express with Patrick O’Rourke, said in a statement.

Landlord Forkosh Development Group represented itself in the deal. Forkosh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We are excited to be able to provide a healthy, delicious new dining option to the bustling Nolita and Chinatown neighborhoods,” Abraham Chehebar, CEO for Carrot Express, said in a statement. “Our brand has become a fan favorite across Miami and New York City thanks to our extensive menu options including our new specialty coffee and matcha menu, hearty breakfast dishes, protein-packed bowls and salads, homemade pastries and much more.”

The building at 100 Kenmare Street is a 107-unit student housing facility, according to Loopnet.

It was once home to Egyptian restaurant Zooba, which closed its Nolita restaurant in November.

Cairo-based Zooba noted in an Instagram post that although they were able to bounce back following COVID-19, sales began to decline in November of 2023. Zooba attempted to pivot from a fast-casual restaurant to a full-service eatery in June — even getting actor Ramy Youssef to invest — but the concept didn’t catch on as founder Chris Khalifa had hoped.

