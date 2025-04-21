An affiliate of Diamond Realty Investments has secured $148.5 million to refinance 800 Broadway, a 389-unit, Class A multifamily building that recently opened in San Diego, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affinius Capital provided the debt, which was arranged by James Currell’s team at Northmarq.

Affinius Capital Managing Director Tom Burns praised 800 Broadway in a statement and added that the deal is the first transaction his firm has done with Diamond Realty Investments

“800 Broadway represents an exciting and newly built multifamily development in Downtown San Diego offering exceptional views and walkability to nearby commercial and retail amenities,” said Burns.

Situated between the Gaslamp Quarter and East Village neighborhoods of Downtown San Diego, 800 Broadway opened in 2024 and features 389 units across 41 stories. The multifamily building boasts a roof deck and swimming pool, an outdoor lounge with fire pits, a club room, a business center and coworking space, a game lounge, a fitness center, a pet spa, a dog walk, bike storage, and electric vehicle charging stations.

The building also features 4,830 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, which is currently unoccupied.

Diamond Realty Investments did not respond to a request for comment.

