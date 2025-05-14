Swedish Candy Company BonBon Takes 11K SF for Industrial Space in LIC

Swedish candy company BonBon hopes to find its golden ticket in Long Island City, Queens.

BonBon, which has quickly gained popularity with its colorful sweet-and-sour gummies and growing TikTok presence, has signed a five-year lease for 11,250 square feet at 47-39 35th Street, according to brokers BH Realty and Symmetry CRG Commercial Realty Group.

The deal includes 9,000 square feet of industrial space and 2,250 square feet of office space, Symmetry said. Asking rent was $30 per square foot.

The two-story warehouse between 47th and 48th avenues is owned by Jiwon International Corporation, an entity tied to the property, according to city records. The site, on the eastern edge of Long Island City, is in a neighborhood filled mostly with warehouses and light industry.

BH Realty’s Aryeh Vilinsky brokered the deal for the tenant along with Colliers’ Joshua Kleinberg and Daniel Mundle. Symmetry’s Michael Maunsell represented the landlord.

Spokespeople for BonBon and Colliers did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while a spokesperson for the landlord could not be reached for comment.

BonBon will use its new industrial space to support its four retail stores across New York City, including spots on the Lower East Side and Upper East Side, and in Red Hook and Williamsburg in Brooklyn, according to its website.

Uniform manufacturer Uniformright is also a tenant at the Long Island City warehouse.

News of the deal comes after another recent industrial lease in Queens for moving and storage service Englebert’s Moving, which took over an entire 15,500-square-foot warehouse at 178-16 104th Avenue in Jamaica in March, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

