Storage Service Englebert’s Moving Leases 16K-SF Warehouse in Queens

Moving and storage service Englebert’s Moving is taking over an entire warehouse in Jamaica, Queens.

Englebert’s, which offers packing services along with local and long-distance moving, has signed a five-year lease for 15,500 square feet at Dorf Associates’ 178-16 104th Avenue, according to broker Bobis Realty. Asking rent was $21 per square foot, with a 3 percent increase each year.

“It was a smooth deal, both the landlord and tenant were very motivated,” Bobis’ Steve Bobis, who brokered the deal for both sides, told Commercial Observer.

Spokespeople for Englebert’s and Dorf did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Englebert’s was previously at 1855 Troutman Street in Ridgewood, Queens, and has already moved into its new space at the one-story warehouse between 177th and 180th streets, according to Bobis.

The company, which has one other location in Stuart, Fla., seems to be replacing architect Jonathan Metal & Glass in the new space.

The deal comes as the industrial market in New York City’s outer boroughs saw an increase in leasing last year.

Year-to-date leasing activity for industrial space in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island reached 2.2 million square feet by the end of the third quarter of 2024, an 18.7 percent increase from the same period the year prior, CO previously reported.

