AXA Provides $80M Refi for New York City Luxury Rental Building

Rockrose Development has secured a $80 million loan to refinance 110 Horatio Street, a 152-unit luxury multifamily property in Manhattan’s West Village, Commercial Observer has learned.

AXA Investment Managers Alternatives provided the 10-year, fixed-rate loan, while a JLL Capital Markets team of Geoff Goldstein, Steven Klein and Chris Pratt arranged the transaction.

Located just along the Hudson River, 110 Horatio Street is an eight-story building that opened in 1987. The complex includes 87 studios, 42 one-bedrooms,18 two-bedrooms, five penthouse units, and is currently 98.7 percent occupied, according to JLL.

110 Horatio is a 10-minute walk from seven New York City subway lines and is also near the PATH rail system that connects directly to Newark, Hoboken and Jersey City.

JLL noted in a release that the West Village and Lower West Side of Manhattan submarket is not expected to see any large-scale multifamily product come to market within the next five years, potentially buttressing 110 Horatio for strong leasing metrics and high rents.

AXA and Rockrose did not respond to requests for comment.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com