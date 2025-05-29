Architectural Flooring Resource Signs 9K-SF Lease 114 West 26th Street

A flooring company is relocating around the block within the Flatiron District.

Architectural Flooring Resource signed a seven-year lease for 9,300 square feet on the ninth floor at 111 West 26th Street, and will move its offices and showroom from nearby 135 West 27th Street, according to landlord Adams & Company. Asking rent was $39 per square foot.

“As demand for affordable space and walkability continues, the neighborhood is attracting a wide range of companies seeking well-positioned offices with pre-existing and move-in-ready space near major subway lines,” Jeff Buslik, who negotiated on behalf of the landlord in-house alongside David Levy, Jack Tobin and Brett Maslin, said in a statement.

Architectural Flooring is roughly doubling its space from its current office, where it has been for about 30 years, because it was in search of something more modern, according to Joel Kubie of Benchmark Properties, who represented the floor company in the deal.

Other tenants in the building include Red Door Community, a nonprofit organization assisting people battling cancer, which signed a deal for 9,300 square feet in April. Others include talent and technology solutions company Maxus Group and tech firm Q Incorporated, each of which also took 9,300 square feet earlier this year.

