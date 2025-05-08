Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road is swapping out one fast-fashion retailer for another.

Chicago-based clothing retailer Akira is taking over the former Forever 21 store at 701 Lincoln Road, according to Michael Comras, who owns the 41,370-square-foot building.

The move comes nearly two months after Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with plans to shutter most of its locations.

Akira has already taken over the three-story property on Lincoln Road, an outdoor shopping street that also counts Nike, Zara and Apple as tenants. Since 2005, Akira has been based around the corner at 744 Lincoln Road, which faces Meridian Avenue.

Mexican sports retailer Culto Fútbol is set to occupy Akira’s former space in the 19,197-square-foot building. The store, which is scheduled to open in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup, will mark Culto Fútbol’s first location in the U.S.

Other Lincoln Road changes include Victoria’s Secret moving across the street to downsize and popular activewear brand Alo purchasing a retail condo with plans to open a store and private gym.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.