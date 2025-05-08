Leases   ·   Retail

Fashion Brand Akira Takes Former Forever 21 Store on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach

By May 8, 2025 1:45 pm
reprints
Michael Comras, CEO of Comras Company, and 701 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, Fla.
Michael Comras, CEO The Comras Company, and 701 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy Comras Company

Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road is swapping out one fast-fashion retailer for another.

Chicago-based clothing retailer Akira is taking over the former Forever 21 store at 701 Lincoln Road, according to Michael Comras, who owns the 41,370-square-foot building.

SEE ALSO: Savills Relocating to Smaller Office in D.C.

The move comes nearly two months after Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with plans to shutter most of its locations. 

Akira has already taken over the three-story property on Lincoln Road, an outdoor shopping street that also counts Nike, Zara and Apple as tenants. Since 2005, Akira has been based around the corner at 744 Lincoln Road, which faces Meridian Avenue. 

Mexican sports retailer Culto Fútbol is set to occupy Akira’s former space in the 19,197-square-foot building. The store, which is scheduled to open in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup, will mark Culto Fútbol’s first location in the U.S.

Other Lincoln Road changes include Victoria’s Secret moving across the street to downsize and popular activewear brand Alo purchasing a retail condo with plans to open a store and private gym. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

701 Lincoln Road, Lincoln Road, Michael Comras, Akira, Forever 21, The Comras Company
Savills' Jon Glass and Amy Kaufman Brendler, and 600 13th Street NW, Washington, D.C.
Office · Leases
Washington DC

Savills Relocating to Smaller Office in D.C.

By Nick Trombola
Darren Goldberg and 100 Church Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Production Company Atlantic Pictures Moving to 66K SF at 100 Church Street

By Isabelle Durso
Nicholas Haines, CEO at Bromley Companies, and 122 Fifth Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Fintech Firm Chime Signs 84K-SF Lease at 122 Fifth Avenue

By Mark Hallum