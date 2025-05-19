Finance   ·   Refinance

Affinius Capital Supplies $80M Refi for Downtown Brooklyn Apartments

By May 19, 2025 10:55 am
reprints
Perry Katz of Affinius Capital and 570 Fulton Street Brooklyn.
Perry Katz of Affinius Capital and 570 Fulton Street Brooklyn. PHOTO and RENDERING: Courtesy Affinius Capital

Goose Property Management has nabbed an $80 million loan to refinance a new Brooklyn multifamily asset nearing its finishing stages, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affinius Capital provided the loan for the developer’s 163-unit project at 570 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Loan proceeds will fund remaining construction costs and lease-up for the 23-story building, slated for completion this year.

SEE ALSO: Dwight Mortgage Trust Refis Minneapolis Apartments With $50M Loan

Galaxy Capitals Henry Bodek arranged the transaction. 

Perry Katz, senior vice president at Affinius, noted that the financing  marks the lender’s fourth deal with Goose Property Management.

“This valued partnership reflects our continued conviction in premier multifamily properties,” Katz said in a statement. 

Located between Rockwell Place and Flatbush Avenue, 527 Fulton will consist of 53 studios, 91 one-bedroom apartments and 19 two-bedroom units. Community amenities will include a furnished rooftop, fitness center, business center, children’s playroom, game room and 24-hour doorman.

The property will also feature 3,900 square feet of ground floor retail space. 

Officials at Goose Property Management and Galaxy Capital did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Perry Katz, Affinius Capital, Galaxy Capital, Goose Property Management
Jonathan Pomper and Daniel Malka of Dwight Mortgage Trust and Moment Apartments in Minneapolis.
Residential · Finance
Minnesota

Dwight Mortgage Trust Refis Minneapolis Apartments With $50M Loan

By Andrew Coen
Michael Mestel joined Prospect Ridge as managing director and co-head of its credit strategies platform.
Industry · Finance
National

Prospect Ridge Hires Michael Mestel from H.I.G as Co-head of Credit Strategies

By Andrew Coen
Oliver Carr III of Carr Properties and the lobby of One Congress in Boston.
Office · Finance
Massachusetts

Wells Fargo, Bank of America Provide $650M CMBS Refi for Boston Office Complex

By Brian Pascus