Affinius Capital Supplies $80M Refi for Downtown Brooklyn Apartments

Goose Property Management has nabbed an $80 million loan to refinance a new Brooklyn multifamily asset nearing its finishing stages, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affinius Capital provided the loan for the developer’s 163-unit project at 570 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Loan proceeds will fund remaining construction costs and lease-up for the 23-story building, slated for completion this year.

Galaxy Capital’s Henry Bodek arranged the transaction.

Perry Katz, senior vice president at Affinius, noted that the financing marks the lender’s fourth deal with Goose Property Management.

“This valued partnership reflects our continued conviction in premier multifamily properties,” Katz said in a statement.

Located between Rockwell Place and Flatbush Avenue, 527 Fulton will consist of 53 studios, 91 one-bedroom apartments and 19 two-bedroom units. Community amenities will include a furnished rooftop, fitness center, business center, children’s playroom, game room and 24-hour doorman.

The property will also feature 3,900 square feet of ground floor retail space.

Officials at Goose Property Management and Galaxy Capital did not immediately return requests for comment.

