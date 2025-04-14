Leases   ·   Office Leases

Reunited Clothing Renews 15K-SF Office at 1375 Broadway

By April 14, 2025 4:35 pm
Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group, and 1375 Broadway.
Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group, and 1375 Broadway. PHOTOS: Courtesy American Exchange Group; PropertyShark

Apparel company Reunited Clothing is reconnecting in Midtown, Commercial Observer has learned.

Reunited, a design house for retailers, brands and creators, has signed a five-year renewal for its 15,000-square-foot office on the entire 22nd floor of American Exchange Group’s 1375 Broadway, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was between $70 and $80 a square foot.

SavillsScott Bogetti and Kirill Azovtsev brokered the deal for the tenant, while Newmark (NMRK)’s David Berke, Brian Waterman, Kevin Sullivan, Brett SteinAlexander Kesseler and David Waterman represented the landlord.

Savills and Newmark declined to comment, while a spokesperson for American Exchange did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Reunited could not be reached for comment.

Reunited, which also sources clothing for celebrities, moved into the Midtown tower about eight years ago, the source said.

Alen Mamrout and Joe Mamrout’s American Exchange officially took over the building on the corner of Broadway and West 37th Street in January after buying a $200 million note for the property from Savanna in August, as CO previously reported.

Sail Harbor Capital financed the purchase of the note, which American Exchange acquired from investors led by Aareal Capital, CO reported.

Other tenants of the 27-story 1375 Broadway include employment agency Beacon Hill, as well as TD Bank, coffee shop Bluestone Lane and gift shop I Love NY Gifts in retail space.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

